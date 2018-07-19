© begemot 30 dreamstime.com Analysis | July 19, 2018
Automotive mmWave radar market with CAGR of 15% from 2018-2023
According to the latest research by TrendForce, the market of automotive mmWave radar expects rapid growth with the shipment estimated at 65 million units in 2018; the CAGR is expected to be 15% from 2018 to 2023.
The growth momentum comes from China’s adoption of C-NCAP, a car safety assessment program, and NHTSA’s new regulation that makes automatic emergency braking system as a standard feature for new cars.
“With its wavelengths between centimeter wave and light wave, mmWave radar has been widely used in military fields because of its properties of both optical waveguide and electromagnetic waveguide”, says Yvette Lin, an analyst of TrendForce. With the development of automotive electronics, mmWave sensors have become a key for ADAS and autonomous driving, but its development in the past years has been stalled since mmWave radar needs exclusive frequency band. The situation has changed after the World Radiocommunication Conference 2015 allocated 76~81GHz for automotive radar, providing a clear direction for the development of automotive mmWave radar.
Compared with other sensors, automotive mmWave radars are less influenced by weather, as well as shapes and colors of objects, with a detection range of 250 meters. Therefore, it has been widely used in active safety systems like blind spot detection (BSD), automatic emergency braking (AEB) and front anti-collision warning (FCW). At present, mass-produced cars with FCW and AEB are normally equipped with a long-range mmWave radar with two short-range ones, while cars with BSD require two short-range ones.
Current suppliers of long-range mmWave radar are mainly Tier 1 international manufacturers, while most Taiwan-based and Chinese manufacturers remain in the process of R&D or verification. As for short-range ones, Taiwan-based companies like Alpha Networks, Wistron NeWeb, Cubtek and Universal Microelectronics, have launched related products. Chinese companies, including Nanoradar, Sensortech Intelligent Technology and Intibeam, have also entered the stage of productization.
Lin notes that, China has included FDW and AEB in C-NCAP for the first time in 2018, while the U.S. will make AEB system as a standard feature for new cars since 2022, which will jointly drive the global shipments of mmWave radar to 65 million units this year. Driven by the demand for active safety from auto markets in China and the U.S., Trendforce estimates the annual shipments of automotive mmWave radars at 132 million in 2023, a CAGR of 15% for the period 2018~2023.
More information can be found at Trendforce.
“With its wavelengths between centimeter wave and light wave, mmWave radar has been widely used in military fields because of its properties of both optical waveguide and electromagnetic waveguide”, says Yvette Lin, an analyst of TrendForce. With the development of automotive electronics, mmWave sensors have become a key for ADAS and autonomous driving, but its development in the past years has been stalled since mmWave radar needs exclusive frequency band. The situation has changed after the World Radiocommunication Conference 2015 allocated 76~81GHz for automotive radar, providing a clear direction for the development of automotive mmWave radar.
Compared with other sensors, automotive mmWave radars are less influenced by weather, as well as shapes and colors of objects, with a detection range of 250 meters. Therefore, it has been widely used in active safety systems like blind spot detection (BSD), automatic emergency braking (AEB) and front anti-collision warning (FCW). At present, mass-produced cars with FCW and AEB are normally equipped with a long-range mmWave radar with two short-range ones, while cars with BSD require two short-range ones.
Current suppliers of long-range mmWave radar are mainly Tier 1 international manufacturers, while most Taiwan-based and Chinese manufacturers remain in the process of R&D or verification. As for short-range ones, Taiwan-based companies like Alpha Networks, Wistron NeWeb, Cubtek and Universal Microelectronics, have launched related products. Chinese companies, including Nanoradar, Sensortech Intelligent Technology and Intibeam, have also entered the stage of productization.
Lin notes that, China has included FDW and AEB in C-NCAP for the first time in 2018, while the U.S. will make AEB system as a standard feature for new cars since 2022, which will jointly drive the global shipments of mmWave radar to 65 million units this year. Driven by the demand for active safety from auto markets in China and the U.S., Trendforce estimates the annual shipments of automotive mmWave radars at 132 million in 2023, a CAGR of 15% for the period 2018~2023.
More information can be found at Trendforce.
Automotive mmWave radar market with CAGR of 15% from 2018-2023 According to the latest research by TrendForce, the market of automotive mmWave radar...
Foxconn purchases two properties in Wisconsin The Taiwanese electronics company has entered into an agreement to buy two buildings...
Axiom invests for success Following another year of sustained growth, UK-based Axiom Manufacturing Services has attributed its success to a prolonged process of key investment in technology and team development.
HMD Engineering B.V. invests in equipment Engineering firm HMD Engineering located in Nieuw-Vennep (The...
Rena and TSK Schill cooperate RENA Technologies GmbH forms a strategic partnership with TSK Schill GmbH, a company...
Comtech receives USD 5.1 million to support the U.S. Army Comtech Telecommunications was awarded option period one of a contract to support the Blue...
Bosch expands engineering center with EUR 120 million Bosch Group’s Budapest Engineering Center is the group’s largest European...
Terma and BAE Systems sign price agreement for F-35 Terma and BAE Systems have signed a long-term price agreement for the manufacture...
Eltek names Eli Yaffe as CEO Eltek Ltd. has named Eli Yaffe as its Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1st, 2018. Mr...
GomSpace and AISTECH sign new agreement GomSpace A/S, a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB, and the Spanish company AISTECH have...
Manz: Major order for pilot line for laser structuring of sheet metal Manz has received a major order for a pilot line for laser structuring of sheet metal worth...
Com.Int.El and ITEQ expand in D/A/CH region Com.Int.El. has appointed Ines Kröner as new sales manager for the D/A/CH region.
Altus expands with new headquarters Altus Group’s success and growth continues. The group is to move into a new...
Connect Group selects Aegis Software’s FactoryLogix MES platform Connect Group has chosen Aegis’ FactoryLogix digital MES platform, across their four...
No more funding issues for Swedish electric car maker Nevs According to the electric car manufacturer, Nevs has won the legal dispute that the...
Akasol lithium-ion battery systems Mercedes-Benz’ eCitaro In autumn 2018, serial production of Akasol's battery system for Daimler Buses will begin in Langen (Hesse, Germany). Meanwhile, Akasol is starting to develop second-generation lithium-ion battery systems in close...
Astrocast signs contract with GomSpace Sweden GomSpace Sweden has received an order from Astrocast to deliver a propulsion...
Scotland home to first commercial spaceport The UK Space Agency has selected Lockheed Martin to help implement its vision for the...
Yxlon expands with new climate chambers Responding to the growing demand for CT metrology applications, Yxlon International...
Elmatica predict 2018 as a year with challenges and opportunities Printed Circuit Broker Elmatica reports a 26% increase in revenue for 2017. So far 2018 has developed as expected and the component situation is creating challenges and opportunities.
Graphic continues to prosper at 50 Graphic was formed in June 1968 by Rex Rozario OBE. Rex worked with Dr Paul Eisler, the inventor of the Printed Circuit Board, at Technograph-Telegraph in the 1950’s. and moved the factory to Crediton in 1972; operating from a number of...
NAND flash prices expected to cool further Overspending by the major NAND suppliers expected to further cool NAND flash prices this year, predicts market analyst IC Insights.
CATL builds European EV battery factory in Germany Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd. (CATL) is opening a European factory in Thuringia, Germany, as the region’s auto industry gears up to mass-produce electric vehicles (EVs).
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments