AT&S wants to achieve higher<br>growth through investments

The Austrian printed circuit board manufacturer AT&S continues his offensive growth strategy with investments in China and Korea. Chairman of AT&S's Board of Management Harald Sommerer confirmed that on the last general meeting.

In the business year 2005/06 AT&S reached record revenue of 375 million EUR. Starting August a second factory at the existing AT&S location in Shanghai will provide additional production capacity.



With the acquisition of the Korean start-up Tofic Co. Ltd. in 2004 AT&S is entering the high-tech sector and growth market of flexible PCBs.



"Through the acquisition we are able to reposition to us strategically", Sommerer explains. "Regarding the booming mobile phone market the production of flexible printed circuit boards gains increasing importance", Sommerer added. The new strategy provides competences in both ranges - the production and development of rigid as well as flexible printed circuit boards. AT&S succeeded already to convince companies like LG and Samsung as new customers.



In Europe all existing locations should reach a best possible utilization. Also the facility Klagenfurt was profitable again and the relocation of the Fohnsdorf facility to Leoben has been successfully concluded. In future here the production of SPP and HDI is planned. AT&S is concentrating in Europe on niche markets and smaller specialized customers. East Europe might be of potential interest for investments for future growth.