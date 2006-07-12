Growth of Vogt AG ahead of plan

The German electronics company Vogt AG grows faster than industry growth average. "Driver is our automotive sector which is part of our components division", said CEO Dr. Juergen Sturhahn to a local newspaper.

Initially revenue of about 110 millions EUR was planned for the current fiscal year 2005/2006, meanwhile far more is expected until the end of the business year (30 September). Vogt AG grows faster than other companies in this industry sector. Sturhahn believes this is caused by a general economic improvement as well as by a stronger demand for Vogt products. "In the range of xenon light we have to offer exceptional products", said Sturhahn. "In the automotive sector we have five large and many medium-sized customers. The revenue share of each one is below ten percent." Because of the acquisition of Vogt electronic AG by the Japanese group Sumida Sturhahn is expecting new customers from Japan early next year. Sumida is already in discussion with appropriate companies.