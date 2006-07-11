DEK launch Health Check facility for ISCAN

DEK has launched a new Health Check facility for its ISCAN™ (Intelligent Scaleable Control Area Network) architecture. Diagnosing and predicting faults quickly via a green/red light instant notification system.

The ISCAN Machine Health Check is a standalone software facility for all Instinctiv™-enabled platforms, designed to increase the speed and accuracy with which DEK service engineers respond to machine issues. Extending the comprehensive functionality of ISCAN, the new Health Check utilises the CAN network to interrogate machine modules while assessing overall performance. By measuring key variables such as Demand and Following Error, engineers can instantly measure and diagnose machine faults. Since the CAN Servo Motor system monitors previously unattainable information such as motor temperature, it facilitates effective predictive maintenance to warn against potential system failure and eliminate machine downtime.



"While conventional Health Check facilities are now standard in today's manufacturing environment, the scope provided by DEK's ISCAN technology demands significantly more powerful functionality," explains DEK ISCAN Health Check Project Manager, Martin Davies. "The more streamlined ISCAN architecture means that packets of information are being sent down the wire at such a rate that previous tools are simply not suitable. Since modern manufacturers cannot afford the time or cost associated with a machine-down situation, DEK has effectively utilised the CAN network to equip our customers with the confidence that machine issues will be eliminated with unprecedented speed."



The system employs a 'Critical Hardware Tree' to monitor the USB and CAN Bus, rendering a visual display of machine status for the engineer. If any of the expected hardware cannot be found or a node is lost after the initial scan, the display will immediately turn from green to red to warn the operator. This enables DEK field engineers to instantly identify and address the root of the problem. The Health Check also presents a new suite of tools designed to enable communication and testing of the Firewire system, assessing elements such as Trigger, Communication, Lighting Channels and Image Capture.



"Presenting DEK customers with a new level of machine control, the Health Check enhances ISCAN's ability to increase manufacturing reliability for measurably reduced cost of ownership," adds Jon Howell, DEK's Global Customer Support Manager. "In addition to detecting problems, the Health Check guarantees that engineers are now equipped to highlight and prevent potential issues, isolating tight spots, misalignment and increased friction. This level of communication with the machine is unprecedented and has consequently been extremely well received by our customers. We will continue to develop this pioneering technology to ensure our customers are fully prepared to meet the challenges of the New Generation."