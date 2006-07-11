Software | July 11, 2006
DEK launch Health Check facility for ISCAN
DEK has launched a new Health Check facility for its ISCAN™ (Intelligent Scaleable Control Area Network) architecture. Diagnosing and predicting faults quickly via a green/red light instant notification system.
The ISCAN Machine Health Check is a standalone software facility for all Instinctiv™-enabled platforms, designed to increase the speed and accuracy with which DEK service engineers respond to machine issues. Extending the comprehensive functionality of ISCAN, the new Health Check utilises the CAN network to interrogate machine modules while assessing overall performance. By measuring key variables such as Demand and Following Error, engineers can instantly measure and diagnose machine faults. Since the CAN Servo Motor system monitors previously unattainable information such as motor temperature, it facilitates effective predictive maintenance to warn against potential system failure and eliminate machine downtime.
"While conventional Health Check facilities are now standard in today's manufacturing environment, the scope provided by DEK's ISCAN technology demands significantly more powerful functionality," explains DEK ISCAN Health Check Project Manager, Martin Davies. "The more streamlined ISCAN architecture means that packets of information are being sent down the wire at such a rate that previous tools are simply not suitable. Since modern manufacturers cannot afford the time or cost associated with a machine-down situation, DEK has effectively utilised the CAN network to equip our customers with the confidence that machine issues will be eliminated with unprecedented speed."
The system employs a 'Critical Hardware Tree' to monitor the USB and CAN Bus, rendering a visual display of machine status for the engineer. If any of the expected hardware cannot be found or a node is lost after the initial scan, the display will immediately turn from green to red to warn the operator. This enables DEK field engineers to instantly identify and address the root of the problem. The Health Check also presents a new suite of tools designed to enable communication and testing of the Firewire system, assessing elements such as Trigger, Communication, Lighting Channels and Image Capture.
"Presenting DEK customers with a new level of machine control, the Health Check enhances ISCAN's ability to increase manufacturing reliability for measurably reduced cost of ownership," adds Jon Howell, DEK's Global Customer Support Manager. "In addition to detecting problems, the Health Check guarantees that engineers are now equipped to highlight and prevent potential issues, isolating tight spots, misalignment and increased friction. This level of communication with the machine is unprecedented and has consequently been extremely well received by our customers. We will continue to develop this pioneering technology to ensure our customers are fully prepared to meet the challenges of the New Generation."
"While conventional Health Check facilities are now standard in today's manufacturing environment, the scope provided by DEK's ISCAN technology demands significantly more powerful functionality," explains DEK ISCAN Health Check Project Manager, Martin Davies. "The more streamlined ISCAN architecture means that packets of information are being sent down the wire at such a rate that previous tools are simply not suitable. Since modern manufacturers cannot afford the time or cost associated with a machine-down situation, DEK has effectively utilised the CAN network to equip our customers with the confidence that machine issues will be eliminated with unprecedented speed."
The system employs a 'Critical Hardware Tree' to monitor the USB and CAN Bus, rendering a visual display of machine status for the engineer. If any of the expected hardware cannot be found or a node is lost after the initial scan, the display will immediately turn from green to red to warn the operator. This enables DEK field engineers to instantly identify and address the root of the problem. The Health Check also presents a new suite of tools designed to enable communication and testing of the Firewire system, assessing elements such as Trigger, Communication, Lighting Channels and Image Capture.
"Presenting DEK customers with a new level of machine control, the Health Check enhances ISCAN's ability to increase manufacturing reliability for measurably reduced cost of ownership," adds Jon Howell, DEK's Global Customer Support Manager. "In addition to detecting problems, the Health Check guarantees that engineers are now equipped to highlight and prevent potential issues, isolating tight spots, misalignment and increased friction. This level of communication with the machine is unprecedented and has consequently been extremely well received by our customers. We will continue to develop this pioneering technology to ensure our customers are fully prepared to meet the challenges of the New Generation."
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments