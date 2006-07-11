Electronics Production | July 11, 2006
Semiconductor Equipment<br>Companies to grow 18% 2006
The leading manufacturers of semiconductor equipment expect 2006 to be the second largest year ever for sales of new semiconductor equipment according to the mid-year edition of the SEMI Capital Equipment Consensus Forecast, released today by SEMI at the annual SEMICON West exposition.
The forecast indicates that, following the anticipated decline of 11.3 percent in 2005, the equipment market will grow 18 percent to $38.8 billion in 2006. Survey respondents see the market remaining flat in 2007 and resuming double-digit growth over the following year to reach $44.1 billion in 2008.
"Favorable economic conditions, increased demand for semiconductor devices and stable inventory levels have stimulated capital investment by the world's chip makers in the first half of the year," said SEMI President and CEO Stanley T. Myers. "SEMI members anticipate strong sales of chip manufacturing equipment in 2006. Furthermore, they anticipate less dramatic fluctuations in future cycles consistent with end-market growth and long term diversification trends in consumer electronics."
The SEMI Mid-Year Consensus Forecast indicates that the wafer processing equipment segment will experience the most significant level of growth this year at an estimated 20 percent to $27.4 billion. Survey respondents anticipate that the market for assembly and packaging equipment will grow 11.6 percent to $2.4 billion in 2006. The market for equipment to test semiconductors is expected to grow about 14 percent to $6 billion this year.
The market in China for new equipment leads the growth trend in 2006, with a projected market increase of 78 percent, followed by the Rest-of-World market region (23 percent growth), Taiwan (22 percent growth) and North America (21 percent). Equipment sales in Europe are projected to raise 14 percent, while Korea and Japan will see growth in the high single digits.
The SEMI Mid-Year Consensus Forecast is based on interviews conducted between late May and June 2006 with companies representing a majority of the total sales volume for the global semiconductor equipment industry.
The following survey results are given in terms of market size in billions of U.S. dollars and percentage growth over the prior year:
SEMI is a global industry association serving companies that develop and provide manufacturing technology, materials and services to make semiconductors, flat panel displays (FPDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and related microelectronics. SEMI maintains offices in Austin, Beijing, Brussels, Hsinchu, Moscow, San Jose (Calif.), Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo, Shanghai and Washington, D.C.
"Favorable economic conditions, increased demand for semiconductor devices and stable inventory levels have stimulated capital investment by the world's chip makers in the first half of the year," said SEMI President and CEO Stanley T. Myers. "SEMI members anticipate strong sales of chip manufacturing equipment in 2006. Furthermore, they anticipate less dramatic fluctuations in future cycles consistent with end-market growth and long term diversification trends in consumer electronics."
The SEMI Mid-Year Consensus Forecast indicates that the wafer processing equipment segment will experience the most significant level of growth this year at an estimated 20 percent to $27.4 billion. Survey respondents anticipate that the market for assembly and packaging equipment will grow 11.6 percent to $2.4 billion in 2006. The market for equipment to test semiconductors is expected to grow about 14 percent to $6 billion this year.
The market in China for new equipment leads the growth trend in 2006, with a projected market increase of 78 percent, followed by the Rest-of-World market region (23 percent growth), Taiwan (22 percent growth) and North America (21 percent). Equipment sales in Europe are projected to raise 14 percent, while Korea and Japan will see growth in the high single digits.
The SEMI Mid-Year Consensus Forecast is based on interviews conducted between late May and June 2006 with companies representing a majority of the total sales volume for the global semiconductor equipment industry.
The following survey results are given in terms of market size in billions of U.S. dollars and percentage growth over the prior year:
SEMI is a global industry association serving companies that develop and provide manufacturing technology, materials and services to make semiconductors, flat panel displays (FPDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and related microelectronics. SEMI maintains offices in Austin, Beijing, Brussels, Hsinchu, Moscow, San Jose (Calif.), Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo, Shanghai and Washington, D.C.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments