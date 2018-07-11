© asteelflash (illustration purpose only)

Additional capacity for Asteelflash in Tijuana

Asteelflash USA plans to expand its Mexico presence by investing in new SMT lines for its Mexico factory in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico.

In response to strong demand from North American customers, Asteelflash has announced investments in additional capacity at its Tijuana, Mexico location. As such, two additional SMT lines will be added to its existing machine park, doubling its capacity for PCBA (Printed Circuit Board Assembly). Currently being installed, these will be ready for manufacturing during 3Q/2018.



Located only a few miles away from the US border with San Diego, Asteelflash Tijuana continues to generate interest from North American based customers, as well as from companies serving the North American market. “While we see a trend from customers and prospects to bring manufacturing back to the US, Mexico also appears as a more than suitable alternative to Asia, particularly from a logistics and supply chain perspective,” says Albert C. Yanez, Executive Vice President of Asteelflash Group and President of Asteelflash Americas.