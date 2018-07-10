© trueffelpix dreamstime.com

New Sales Director for UK at Ventec International Group

Ventec International Group Co. has appointed Peter Coakley as Sales Director UK. Effective July 1, Peter takes over the responsibility for UK sales activities.

Peter joins from Mutracx International, a provider of solutions using ink-jet technology, mechatronics and scanning solutions for the PCB Industry where he was Sales and Marketing Director responsible for driving sales for the company in Europe & North America. Prior to this, he was responsible for the successful growth and development of sales of test & inspection solutions within the printed circuit board and electronic manufacturing sectors. Peter graduated from Halton College with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.



Peter comments: ‘Ventec has always been top of my list as an innovative and dynamic PCB materials provider. The role and strong support of the leadership team gives me the chance to be part of creating and executing the UK sales strategy. I’m excited by the opportunity that my new role presents and the great potential for further growth.’



Mark Goodwin, COO EMEA & USA comments: ‘The Sales Director position in the UK forms an essential part of our close-knit global sales structure. Peter’s experience in PCB technology sales, as well as his ambition, enthusiasm and team spirit will stand him in good stead in this role.’