BMK increase flexibility and speed with new SMT line

With markets being more dynamic, a fast and agile supply chain with low production lead times becomes more and more important. That's why German EMS-provider BMK has invested in a new high performance SMT line.

"More individuality, higher accuracy and speed - these are the factors with which we secure and accelerate the supply chain of our customers. With our 10th SMT high-performance line at our location in Augsburg, we continue to provide the latest production technology. BMK was able to continue its organic growth in 2017 and increased turnover to EUR 232.5 million. This allows us to consistently invest in the latest technologies", says Stephan Baur, CEO at BMK.



At the Augsburg site, BMK now manufactures on 10 SMT high-performance lines.



A new inline printer improves accuracy by 20 percent to + -20μm. To reduce set-up times, placement machines are equipped with fully automatic Smart Pin Support. "We expect up to 15 set-up processes per day on this new line", explains Sebastian Wagner, Deputy Production Manager SMT.