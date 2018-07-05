© NKT

Multi million offshore cable project to Norwegian NKT

NKT has been awarded a contract by Ørsted of over EUR 145 million to supply more than 190 kilometers of 220 kV high-voltage AC XLPE offshore export cable system for the Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm in the UK.

The cable system, not comprising installation, delivered by NKT for Hornsea 2 will comprise three far-shore cables, constituting approximately 50 percent of the entire project. The far-shore cables will connect the windfarm to the reactive power compensation platform bringing the power towards land. The contract value corresponds to approximately EUR 110 million in standard metal prices.



“This cable contract for Hornsea 2 not only emphasizes that we provide leading and proven technology. It also states that our long-time customers such as Ørsted value our expertise, knowhow and continued dialogue to find the optimum solution for both parties. The offshore wind market continues to hold attractive prospects for us in the coming years, and our ability to offer turnkey solutions from cable design to installation and service is a prerequisite to stay in the forefront of customer demands”, says NKT President and CEO Michael Hedegaard Lyng, in a press release.



The export cables for Hornsea 2 will be manufactured in Karlskrona, Sweden, with production start-up in the autumn 2018. Hornsea 2, which is expected to be fully commissioned in 2022, will be located approximately 89 kilometers off the Yorkshire coast, close to the Hornsea 1 wind farm, where NKT has delivered the entire cable system.