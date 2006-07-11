SMT & Inspection | July 11, 2006
Solarflare selects XJTAG Boundry Scan
UK based Solarflare Communications, a fabless semiconductor company that provides Ethernet solutions, has selected the XJTAG boundary scan solution to debug and test its EtherFabric EF1-21022T Network Interface Cards (NICs).
The XJTAG system is being used by Solarflare for debugging and testing development boards at its R&D centre in Cambridge, England and for production line testing at its contract manufacturing partner's (Jabil Circuit) facility in San Jose, California.
The low profile PCI network cards contain 95% digital circuitry and feature several ball grid array (BGA) devices including a network controller and two transceiver modules as well as Content Addressable Memory, SRAM and Flash chips. The XJTAG Development System is designed for testing printed circuit boards populated with JTAG devices such as BGA and chip scale devices. Such devices cannot be effectively tested by traditional methods such as flying probes, logic analyzers, oscilloscopes and X-ray systems.
Engineers at Solarflare's Cambridge operation (formerly Level 5 Networks) opted for the XJTAG system because it was the only boundary scan product that could exploit the full capability of the JTAG chain to improve the speed and accuracy of fault diagnosis, achieve high test coverage, and migrate through design to production and beyond.
A production optimised version of the XJTAG system (XJRunner) has been implemented at Jabil Circuit's 181,000 square foot production site in San Jose, California where the electronics manufacturing services supplier is able to produce up to 10,000 NICs per month for Solarflare.
