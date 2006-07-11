DDi announces .25 mm Pitch Flip Chip

Attendees at the ongoing trade show SEMICON West in San Francisco, will gain greater understanding of some of the latest reference design and prototyping capabilities utilizing flip chip technology from DDi Corp.

DDi is proposing reference designs and prototyping that incorporate a high density multilayer BGA substrate to support use of flip chip technology. Long used in mainframes and automotive electronics, the development of finer pitch capabilities has allowed flip chip technology to be used in compact devices including mobile phones, portable electronics, microprocessors, workstations and implantable medical devices. Flip chip designs offer the promise of shorter connections with high input-output (I/O) counts and improved electrical and thermal characteristics resulting from the direct connection of the IC to the substrate.



"PCB customers are looking to a new level of sophistication in products to support growing demand for high-density, high-performance electronic devices with a smaller/thinner form factor," says Gil White, Technical Marketing Manager, DDi. "Our capabilities are constantly evolving to meet customer and end-user demands with the .25mm design flip chip capability being the most recent solution we offer."

