PCB | July 11, 2006
School enlist the help of local Electronics Company
A group of local school pupils have benefited from attending an educational visit to UK based GSPK Circuits Limited.
The pupils, all of which were in years 10 and 12 from local schools; Settle College, Wensleydale High School and St John Fisher in Harrogate, were taken on a tour of GSPK Circuit's manufacturing division in order for them to gain a comprehensive understanding of the processes involved in the design, development and manufacture of leading edge technologies and electronic interconnection products.
Keighley and District Training Association Limited, who is a manufacturing advisory service (MAS) recognised trainer, were responsible for organising the visit to GSPK Circuits Limited as part of the In Touch With Tomorrow Work-Readiness Programme.
The programme, which already has over 100 members, is designed to support students' studies and provide exciting new opportunities for 14-16 year olds through first-hand insights into career paths. Students are able to choose a specific area of interest including; advanced engineering and manufacturing, bio science, digital, agriculture and food and drink.
Pupils attending the visit had expressed an interest in the digital sector, and GSPK Circuits Limited was particularly relevant due to the company being part of a digital cluster group. The students experienced a presentation from GSPK Circuits Operations Director, Martyn Gibson, followed by an in-depth tour around the manufacturing division, before attending a questions and answer session with key employees from the company.
GSPK Circuits Limited Operations Director, Martyn Gibson said: "As a company we are always keen to support local schools and colleges and any associated educational programmes, we hope that the pupils have enjoyed their visit and have found it to be beneficial."
GSPK Circuits based on the GSPK Technology Park in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire is a global supplier of printed circuit boards and has been supplying the global electronics industry with PCB's for more than 40 years.
