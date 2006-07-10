Flooding hit Amphenol, Sanmina-SCI

Heavy rain caused flooding in upstate New York, USA, last weekend. Flooding caused damages on Amphenol's plant. Sanmina-SCI's plant in Owego was also affected.

Flooding hit Amphenol's manufacturing site in upstate New York. Substantial amounts of equipment and inventory were destroyed. Amphenol says it will take $15 million to $30 million in expenses in its second quarter as a result. Amphenol said the facility ramp up to full production within 30 days.



Rain also fell hard on Sanmina-SCI's PCB manufacturing facility in Owego, NY. The plant was only affected by temporary power and water issues.

