Danish founder of robot business starts new company
Bruno Hansen co-founded the danish robot company Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR), and has now founded Nord Modules which is developing modules and applications for mobile robots.
Nord Modules is based in Odense, Denmark, just like MiR. When Bruno Hansen left MiR four years ago he had an idea of automating the production for companies using mobile robots. That idea has laid the foundation for Nord Modules, writes the danish news site Electronic Supply.
The new company of Bruno Hansen develops modular solutions adapted for mobile robots, solutions that automate the collection and delivery of goods to and from production lines and warehouses.
As the founder of Nord Modules was also in charge of MiR, he has a good idea of what mobile robots need.
– The MiR robot is designed to transport items from A to B and therefore has its limitations in connection with integration with other automated systems. This is where Nord Modules comes into the picture. We are the link that takes the automation step further and trigger the efficiency potential, said Bruno Hansen, CEO of Nord Modules, to Electronic Supply.
During the robot trade fair Automatice in Munich in June, Bruno Hansen and Nord Modules were in dialogue with distributors and integrators from the EU and René T. Lydiksen, CCO for MiR, is convinced that Nord Modules has a short and efficient way to the market.
– The MiR robot is a logistics robot that specializes in creating value by moving objects from A to B. It is obvious that that value only gets higher when there is an application that can boost the automation rate of companies by expanding the functionality in relation of moving items to and from production lines and warehouses, he told Electronic Supply.
