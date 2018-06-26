© Saab

Saab receives order for Sea Giraffe naval radars

Saab has signed a contract for delivery of the multi-role naval radar Sea Giraffe AMB and associated equipment.

The Sea Giraffe AMB is a multi-role medium-range 3D surveillance radar system for naval applications. It provides medium range, simultaneous air and surface surveillance and has weapon designation capability.



Saab can’t release any information about the customer who placed the order, but the work for the inital phase of the contract will be carried out during the period of 2018-2019.



The contract also includes options for more than 10 additional Sea Giraffe AMB systems.



“This order is further proof of the Sea Giraffe family’s strong market position. Our radar’s proven reliability in combination with state-of-the-art technology and compact design is unique on the market”, says Anders Carp, head of Saab’s business area Surveillance, in a press release.