© incap

Incap's CEO Vesa Mäkelä to leave

Incap Corporation's Board of Directors and the President and CEO Vesa Mäkelä have agreed that Vesa Mäkelä will leave his position.

Mr Otto Pukk has been appointed as the interim CEO starting from 25 June 2018. Along with the duty of the Group's CEO Otto Pukk will continue to act also as the managing director of Incap's subsidiary in Estonia.



Incap has started the search process for a new President and CEO and aims at filling the position as soon as possible, a press release states.



Carl-Gustaf von Troil: "Following the positive development of Incap during recent years the company's operations and financials are now on a solid base. The Board aims at ensuring the high service level of key customers and the company's continued growth. We thank Vesa Mäkelä for his committed work for the company."