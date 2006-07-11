Dage moves US sales and support

Dage Precision Industries has announces that it has moved it's US sales and support operations to a new facility in Fremont, California.



The new facility provides increased product demonstration and application laboratory capabilities and houses the existing staff with room for additional personnel.



"This expansion of our demo and application lab is in direct response to our dynamic growth and success in the marketplace," said Hal Hendrickson, General Manager of Dage Precision Industries. "The new facility, together with the anticipated hiring of additional sales and support personnel, provides Dage with sufficient capacity for future expansion and represents our continued commitment to serve our customers."



With US headquarters located in Fremont, California, Dage Precision Industries, Inc. manufactures and supports a complete range of award winning digital x-ray inspection systems and bond test equipment for the printed circuit board assembly and semiconductor industries.