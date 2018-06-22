© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Pro Design partners with Missing Link Electronics

Pro Design, supplier of high-end FPGA systems, has teamed up with Missing Link Electronics (MLE). The latter will be the new partner for IP and systems design.

Together, Pro Design and MLE aim to offer FPGA turnkey solutions consisting of hardware and software for various applications such as Data Center, High Performance Computing, Autonomous Driving and others, a short press release states.



"MLE has incredible know-how and experience in FPGA and systems design – we design and manufacture outstanding FPGA hardware. This is a great combination that allows us to offer state-of-the-art FPGA turnkey solutions for various applications,” said Philipp Ampletzer, Director Sales and Business Development at Pro Design.



”FPGAs can provide significant compute acceleration. As an FPGA design service provider, we largely depend on a rich ecosystem offering FPGA hardware. In Pro Design we have found a dependable partner to collaborate with on next-generation HPC and datacenter acceleration,” says Endric Schubert, Co-Founder and CTO of MLE.