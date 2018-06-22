New Pick & Place line at Contract Production

Pickering-based Contract Production Ltd has added a new Pick&Place line to their machine park; thanks to a GBP 250'000 investment.

The manufacturer installed an AM100 Panasonic Pick and Place line earlier this year. which increased production output by 400 percent.



Managing Director Simon Norris, told York Press: “This essentially, means that we now measure productivity in seconds not minutes. Thanks to the new production line we have added an extra 30-40 weeks of working capacity to the business annually; In time, that could see our work force go from 20 employees to around 50-60 which will be great news for the area.”