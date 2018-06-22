© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

ST Engineering completes JV setup in UK

Singapore Technologies Engineering's Electronics arm, ST Engineering Electronics Ltd. has completed the set-up of the JV company named Jet-Talk Limited (Jet-Talk) with SatixFy UK Limited.

ST Engineering Electronics has injected its proportional 49 percent share amounting to USD 10 million into the capital of Jet-Talk.



Jet-Talk, which is based in the UK, aims at developing a satellite antenna system that delivers enhanced in-flight connectivity for commercial aviation. Through this joint venture business, ST Engineering Electronics seeks to enhance its global access to emerging high growth commercial aviation connectivity market, a short announcement from the company states.