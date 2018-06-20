© Trendforce Analysis | June 20, 2018
Micro LED & Mini LED market expects explosive business opportunities
Micro LED displays and Mini LED backlight technology have been the focus of spotlight in this year’s exhibitions of consumer electronics and display technology.
Major manufacturers including Samsung, Sony, and AUO have showcased related conceptual products. It is also said that Samsung may mass-produce ultra-large Micro LED TVs, driving more manufacturers to invest in Mini LED R&D. According to the latest report of LEDinside, a division of TrendForce, the market value of Micro LED and Mini LED products is estimated at US$1.38 billion by 2022.
New technologies will accelerate the advancement of Micro LED
“Micro LED still faces many technical bottlenecks, including epitaxial wafer/chip, transfer, full color, driver IC, backplane and inspection/repair technology”, says Roger Chu, the Research Director of LEDinside. Transfer technology used to be the biggest bottleneck, but new transfer solutions have been emerging, such as Pick & Place transfer, fluid assembly, laser transfer, and roller transfer. It is expected that there will be more cost-competitive solutions in the future, which may accelerate the advancement of Micro LED.
LEDinside notes that Micro LED technology is most likely adopted to display products with special requirements, especially those beyond the capabilities of LCD and OLED displays. LEDinside expects that Micro LED would be gradually applied to AR micro projections which require high brightness, automotive HUD projection applications, and ultra-large digital display in the near future. LEDinside estimates that the market value of Micro LED products will reach US$694 million by 2022.
Mini LED expects growing demand in high-end backlight market
Considering existing technical barriers for Micro LED technology, manufacturers tend to launch Mini LED backlight solutions this year, hoping to boost the demand. Displays using Mini LED backlight may appear in the market in the second half of 2018, says LEDinside, and the market value of Mini LED products is expected to reach US$689 million by 2022.
Different from conventional LED backlight, Mini LED chips are smaller in size. Coupled with direct type LED backlight and local dimming, the number of LED chips used will grow at multiples. Therefore, Mini LED will become a key application that drives the demand for LED chips.
However, the costs of Mini LED backlight remain too high for mainstream displays, while problems of heat dissipation and power consumption have not been solved yet. Therefore, Mini LED may cut into the market through high-end consumer products like gaming notebook, gaming monitors, monitor with special applications, as well as niche products like high-end TV with high resolution, high contrast and high color saturation. These products put more focus on specifications than on competitive prices, thus will become the main battlefield for vendors who aim to achieve technology differentiation through Mini LED backlight technology.
*Top Image: The figure only shows the output value of Mini LED, with transfer and system costs excluded.
More can be found at Trendforce.
New technologies will accelerate the advancement of Micro LED
“Micro LED still faces many technical bottlenecks, including epitaxial wafer/chip, transfer, full color, driver IC, backplane and inspection/repair technology”, says Roger Chu, the Research Director of LEDinside. Transfer technology used to be the biggest bottleneck, but new transfer solutions have been emerging, such as Pick & Place transfer, fluid assembly, laser transfer, and roller transfer. It is expected that there will be more cost-competitive solutions in the future, which may accelerate the advancement of Micro LED.
LEDinside notes that Micro LED technology is most likely adopted to display products with special requirements, especially those beyond the capabilities of LCD and OLED displays. LEDinside expects that Micro LED would be gradually applied to AR micro projections which require high brightness, automotive HUD projection applications, and ultra-large digital display in the near future. LEDinside estimates that the market value of Micro LED products will reach US$694 million by 2022.
Mini LED expects growing demand in high-end backlight market
Considering existing technical barriers for Micro LED technology, manufacturers tend to launch Mini LED backlight solutions this year, hoping to boost the demand. Displays using Mini LED backlight may appear in the market in the second half of 2018, says LEDinside, and the market value of Mini LED products is expected to reach US$689 million by 2022.
Different from conventional LED backlight, Mini LED chips are smaller in size. Coupled with direct type LED backlight and local dimming, the number of LED chips used will grow at multiples. Therefore, Mini LED will become a key application that drives the demand for LED chips.
However, the costs of Mini LED backlight remain too high for mainstream displays, while problems of heat dissipation and power consumption have not been solved yet. Therefore, Mini LED may cut into the market through high-end consumer products like gaming notebook, gaming monitors, monitor with special applications, as well as niche products like high-end TV with high resolution, high contrast and high color saturation. These products put more focus on specifications than on competitive prices, thus will become the main battlefield for vendors who aim to achieve technology differentiation through Mini LED backlight technology.
*Top Image: The figure only shows the output value of Mini LED, with transfer and system costs excluded.
More can be found at Trendforce.
JOT Automation has a new Chinese owner Suzhou Victory Precision Manufacture Co., Ltd., headquartered in Suzhou, China...
Micro LED & Mini LED market expects explosive business opportunities Micro LED displays and Mini LED backlight technology have been the focus of spotlight in this...
Volvo expands production with first US factory - creating 4'000 jobs The car maker is pushing its global expansion with the inauguration of its first US manufacturing plant, in Charleston, South Carolina. With this venture, Volvo is now truly a global car manufacturer with plants in all three major...
Porsche invests in Rimac and its Greyp Bikes’ subsidiary The partnership aims to support Rimac’s and Greyp’s technologies and their position as niche EV technology suppliers and electric vehicle manufacturers.
Sanmina's Costa Mesa technology centre - AS9100D certified EMS provider Sanmina says that it its technology center in Costa Mesa, California, has earned...
Acquisition of Toshiba PC business helps diversify business for Foxconn... Sharp acquiring Toshiba’s personal computer business, bringing new dynamics to the...
Approvals reached in Elbit's acquisition of IMI Systems The agreements reached between Elbit Systems and the Israeli Government for the...
Union warns Rolls-Royce against cutting ‘too deep and too fast’ The UK’s largest union, Unite, warned Rolls-Royce against cutting ‘too deep and too fast’...
Ventec with a $300k investment plan for its German Service Center Ventec International Group announces a USD 300’000 investment for its Central...
DMO of the Netherlands contract awarded to Safran Defense Material Organization (DMO) of the Netherlands has selected Safran Vectronix AG...
Solid revenue growth across all IoT end-use systems The USD 93.9 billion top-line projection for total IoT systems sales in 2018 remains...
Saab receives order for additional functionality for GlobalEye Saab has received an order from the United Arab Emirates for additional functionality for the...
GomSpace and Aerial & Maritime sign MoU GomSpace A/S, a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB, and Aerial & Maritime Ltd. (A&M)...
Kromberg & Schubert opens plant in Serbia The German cable and cable harness manufacturer Kromberg & Schubert...
PCB business continues to grow Sales figures reported by PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region (Germany-Austria-Switzerland) continue to grow on a long-term trend.
CybAero files for bankruptcy Following a careful analysis, the board of CybAero AB, has found that it not possible to continue...
Cicor wins Industrial order Cicor has been awarded a major new order with a European supplier in the field of industrial...
Leoni invests millions in new Bulgarian manufacturing plant The German cable manufacturer will invest EUR 32 million in a new production facility in the...
Swedish electric car maker to build second plant in China Electric car manufacturer Nevs is currently constructing its first Chinese manufacturing facility in...
Strong third quarter for Jabil EMS provider Jabil saw its 2018 third quarter net revenues increase to USD 5.4 billion from...
25 years for Flex in Hungary - new investments and hirings EMS provider Flex has a 25 year old history in Hungary, and now its time again to add some...
BEL opens representative office in Vietnam Vietnamese Defence Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, has inaugurated the first...
TCL’s panel manufacturer CSOT starts production of high-gen panel modules TCL-owned Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd (CSOT), a panel supplier...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments