© rolls royce - for illustrative purposes Electronics Production | June 19, 2018
Union warns Rolls-Royce against cutting ‘too deep and too fast’
The UK’s largest union, Unite, warned Rolls-Royce against cutting ‘too deep and too fast’ after the engineering firm announced that it was planning to cut several thousand largely managerial and administrative jobs in the UK.
Below you can read Unite’s response to Roll-Royce’s decision to reduce its UK workforce in order to cut costs.
Responding to the announcement, Unite warned of a ‘dire economic’ impact on communities reliant on Rolls-Royce jobs and said it would be giving maximum support to its affected members.
As part of a recent collective agreement with Rolls-Royce, Unite secured a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies. Unite said it would be seeking similar guarantees for its members affected by today’s announcement who were not covered by that collective agreement.
Commenting Unite assistant general secretary for aerospace Steve Turner said: “This announcement will be deeply unsettling for Rolls-Royce workers and their families and could have a dire economic impact on local communities reliant on Roll-Royce jobs.
“There is a real danger that Rolls-Royce will cut too deep and too fast with these jobs cuts, which could ultimately damage the smooth running of the company and see vital skills and experience lost.
“Unite will be offering our members maximum support through this process and seeking assurances on no compulsory redundancies from Rolls-Royce for Unite members affected by this announcement.
“Over the coming days Unite will be working with Rolls-Royce, relevant agencies and other employers to find people affected alternative employment and to retain skills in the aerospace sector.”
Responding to the announcement, Unite warned of a ‘dire economic’ impact on communities reliant on Rolls-Royce jobs and said it would be giving maximum support to its affected members.
As part of a recent collective agreement with Rolls-Royce, Unite secured a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies. Unite said it would be seeking similar guarantees for its members affected by today’s announcement who were not covered by that collective agreement.
Commenting Unite assistant general secretary for aerospace Steve Turner said: “This announcement will be deeply unsettling for Rolls-Royce workers and their families and could have a dire economic impact on local communities reliant on Roll-Royce jobs.
“There is a real danger that Rolls-Royce will cut too deep and too fast with these jobs cuts, which could ultimately damage the smooth running of the company and see vital skills and experience lost.
“Unite will be offering our members maximum support through this process and seeking assurances on no compulsory redundancies from Rolls-Royce for Unite members affected by this announcement.
“Over the coming days Unite will be working with Rolls-Royce, relevant agencies and other employers to find people affected alternative employment and to retain skills in the aerospace sector.”
Acquisition of Toshiba PC business helps diversify business for Foxconn... Sharp acquiring Toshiba’s personal computer business, bringing new dynamics to the...
Approvals reached in Elbit's acquisition of IMI Systems The agreements reached between Elbit Systems and the Israeli Government for the...
Union warns Rolls-Royce against cutting ‘too deep and too fast’ The UK’s largest union, Unite, warned Rolls-Royce against cutting ‘too deep and too fast’...
Ventec with a $300k investment plan for its German Service Center Ventec International Group announces a USD 300’000 investment for its Central...
DMO of the Netherlands contract awarded to Safran Defense Material Organization (DMO) of the Netherlands has selected Safran Vectronix AG...
Solid revenue growth across all IoT end-use systems The USD 93.9 billion top-line projection for total IoT systems sales in 2018 remains...
Saab receives order for additional functionality for GlobalEye Saab has received an order from the United Arab Emirates for additional functionality for the...
GomSpace and Aerial & Maritime sign MoU GomSpace A/S, a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB, and Aerial & Maritime Ltd. (A&M)...
Kromberg & Schubert opens plant in Serbia The German cable and cable harness manufacturer Kromberg & Schubert...
PCB business continues to grow Sales figures reported by PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region (Germany-Austria-Switzerland) continue to grow on a long-term trend.
CybAero files for bankruptcy Following a careful analysis, the board of CybAero AB, has found that it not possible to continue...
Cicor wins Industrial order Cicor has been awarded a major new order with a European supplier in the field of industrial...
Leoni invests millions in new Bulgarian manufacturing plant The German cable manufacturer will invest EUR 32 million in a new production facility in the...
Swedish electric car maker to build second plant in China Electric car manufacturer Nevs is currently constructing its first Chinese manufacturing facility in...
Strong third quarter for Jabil EMS provider Jabil saw its 2018 third quarter net revenues increase to USD 5.4 billion from...
25 years for Flex in Hungary - new investments and hirings EMS provider Flex has a 25 year old history in Hungary, and now its time again to add some...
BEL opens representative office in Vietnam Vietnamese Defence Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, has inaugurated the first...
TCL’s panel manufacturer CSOT starts production of high-gen panel modules TCL-owned Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd (CSOT), a panel supplier...
Volvo Cars Tech Fund invests in automotive sensor company Swedish car maker Volvo says it has completed the first strategic investment via its newly-founded...
The UK becomes largest operator of Saab land-based Giraffe AMB... Saab has delivered the tenth Giraffe Agile Multi Beam (AMB) radar to the United Kingdom’s...
Swedish electric car Uniti surpasses pre-order value of €50 million Electric car startup Uniti says it has reached an expected pre-order value of over EUR 50...
Rolls-Royce confirms restructuring – 4’600 employees to go Rolls-Royce is looking to create a simpler, leaner and more agile organisation. The company is now announcing the next stage in its push to create this new business with a proposed restructuring that aims to deliver improved...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
- High reliability VRLA batteries from Yuasa available at Gresham Power
- European research project iDev40 focuses on networking
- 25 years for Flex in Hungary - new investments and hirings
- Leoni invests millions in new Bulgarian manufacturing plant
- Swedish electric car maker to build second plant in China
Comments