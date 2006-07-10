Strategic Breakthrough for PartnerTech

PartnerTech AB, a leading contract manufacturer, and Electrolux Laundry Systems, a division of the Electrolux Group, are extending their cooperation with an agreement to provide control units for professional laundry solutions.

The agreement is worth approximately SEK 60 million annually to PartnerTech. The assignment expands upon the current collaborative effort between the two companies. PartnerTech's plants in Sweden and Poland already manufacture control units for delivery to ELS units in Sweden, Denmark and France. Now PartnerTech will be producing in China for delivery to ELS's new Thai plant.



"Our plant in Vellinge, Sweden will serve as a technology and customer center to meet ELS's need for a new, leading-edge, flexible production structure that optimizes logistical flows in Europe and Asia," says PartnerTech CEO Mikael Jonson.



The agreement covers the entire product life cycle from new production to ongoing development, serial production and spare parts. The Chinese plant will initially manufacture control units worth an estimated SEK 20 million annually. Delivery is expected to start up around the end of the year.