European chip market rose 22% in 2004

Electronicsweekly also reports that European chip market, apart from the global market, showed rising sales in Q4. European sales were up 5.3 percent in Q4 compared to Q3.

The European semiconductor sales reached $39.4 billion in 2004 where automotive, communications, optoelectronics, DRAM and microprocessors were strong segments. European Q4 DRAM sales were up 12.4 percent and European Q4 optoelectronics sales were up 6.61 percent. Year-over-year the worldwide semiconductor market grew by 28 per cent in 2004 compared to 2003.