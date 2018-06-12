© Trendforce Analysis | June 12, 2018
Shipments of sensing camera in automotive OE to grow 63% YoY in 2018
According to the latest research by TrendForce, the demand for sensing camera in automotive OE (Original Equipment) market will see considerable growth in 2018.
The growth will be driven by the development of smart vehicles in high-end market and the establishment of regulations in the U.S., the EU, Japan and China. The shipments of sensing camera in automotive OE market are expected to reach 121 million units in 2018, a year-on-year growth of 63% compared with 74 million units in 2017.
“The soaring demand for sensing cameras is attributed to the development of autonomous driving”, says Yvette Lin, analyst of TrendForce. Driven by advancements in artificial intelligence, communication and sensing technology, many technology companies and traditional car makers have invested in the R&D of autonomous driving. Consumers also show increasing concerns for active safety, which push the demand for advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and sensors.
Currently, car makers adopt different ADAS sensing solutions, including millimeter-wave radar, ultrasonic radar and automotive camera, etc. Particularly, camera-based solutions are gradually accepted by car manufacturers since breakthroughs have been made in image recognition algorithms and capabilities of image processing chips. Camera-based solutions, which can detect the traffic around vehicles through image recognition, are now applied in both cars with ADAS and autonomous-driving vehicles in testing.
According to Lin, current mass produced cars with ADAS carry an average of 4 to 8 cameras per car. After the launch of highly-autonomous vehicle in 2020, the number of cameras embedded in each car will increase to 10 to 12. In this trend, major camera manufacturers across the world have been actively deploying in the automotive market, including Chinese companies Sunny Optical and Sunex, Taiwan-based Asia Optical and Calin, and Korean manufactures Sekonix, who have been shipping products to the first-tier car makers.
In addition to the development of smart vehicles in high-end market, the establishment of regulations for vehicle safety in the U.S., the EU, Japan and China also drives the rapid expansion of market. Since 2016, forward collision warning (FCW), lane maintenance system (LDW), automatic emergency braking system (AEB), and blind spot detection system (BSD) have been mandatory for vehicles or included in the New Car Evaluation Standard (NCAP) in areas like the United States, the European Union, and Japan. Particularly, China has for the first time included a number of evaluation criteria for active safety in the 2018 version of NCAP. As the largest market of cars in the world, China witnesses increasing demand for sensing camera, which will boost the global market for automotive sensing camera. TrendForce estimates that the shipments of automotive sensing camera will reach nearly 124 million units by 2020.
For more information visit © TrendForce.
“The soaring demand for sensing cameras is attributed to the development of autonomous driving”, says Yvette Lin, analyst of TrendForce. Driven by advancements in artificial intelligence, communication and sensing technology, many technology companies and traditional car makers have invested in the R&D of autonomous driving. Consumers also show increasing concerns for active safety, which push the demand for advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and sensors.
Currently, car makers adopt different ADAS sensing solutions, including millimeter-wave radar, ultrasonic radar and automotive camera, etc. Particularly, camera-based solutions are gradually accepted by car manufacturers since breakthroughs have been made in image recognition algorithms and capabilities of image processing chips. Camera-based solutions, which can detect the traffic around vehicles through image recognition, are now applied in both cars with ADAS and autonomous-driving vehicles in testing.
According to Lin, current mass produced cars with ADAS carry an average of 4 to 8 cameras per car. After the launch of highly-autonomous vehicle in 2020, the number of cameras embedded in each car will increase to 10 to 12. In this trend, major camera manufacturers across the world have been actively deploying in the automotive market, including Chinese companies Sunny Optical and Sunex, Taiwan-based Asia Optical and Calin, and Korean manufactures Sekonix, who have been shipping products to the first-tier car makers.
In addition to the development of smart vehicles in high-end market, the establishment of regulations for vehicle safety in the U.S., the EU, Japan and China also drives the rapid expansion of market. Since 2016, forward collision warning (FCW), lane maintenance system (LDW), automatic emergency braking system (AEB), and blind spot detection system (BSD) have been mandatory for vehicles or included in the New Car Evaluation Standard (NCAP) in areas like the United States, the European Union, and Japan. Particularly, China has for the first time included a number of evaluation criteria for active safety in the 2018 version of NCAP. As the largest market of cars in the world, China witnesses increasing demand for sensing camera, which will boost the global market for automotive sensing camera. TrendForce estimates that the shipments of automotive sensing camera will reach nearly 124 million units by 2020.
For more information visit © TrendForce.
Hella expands production with new plant in Mexico With a new electronics plant and the expansion of existing lighting plants, Hella is...
Shipments of sensing camera in automotive OE to grow 63% YoY in 2018 According to the latest research by TrendForce, the demand for sensing camera in automotive...
Cable manufacturer strengthens funding with syndicated loan Leoni says that the company has has realigned its corporate funding. The company...
Foxconn investigating labour conditions at Chinese facility EMS-giant Foxconn says that it is investigating labour conditions at a manufacturing plant in China – which makes devices for Amazon – following criticism from China Labor Watch.
Nano Dimension becomes certified US department of defense vendor Nano Dimension says it has sold a DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D Printer to a US-based, global top ten...
Dorigo Systems set to grow with new manufacturing facility Canadian EMS provider, Dorigo Systems, recently celebrated its 30th anniversary and at the...
A new robotic tooling company is born when three become one Former Universal Robots CEO, Enrico Krog Iversen, along side the Danish Growth Fund, is...
Flight Data Systems has a new owner Drew Marine UK Holdings Ltd. has acquired Flight Data Systems Pty. Ltd., a provider of...
Byton raises $500 million to speed up development of smart connected vehicles The electric car company says that it has successfully concluded a Series-B fundraising round, attracting a total of USD 500 million from multiple major investors that include FAW Group, Tus-Holdings, CATL, and more.
Swedish battery manufacturer to supply Germany's Kamag Alelion Energy Systems AB has received an order for high voltage batteries from the...
Global semiconductor sales up 20% YoY in April Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 37.6 billion for the month of...
BMZ supplies lithium-ion battery modules to SENEC The BMZ Group produces battery modules especially for Deutsche Energieversorgung...
Universal Robots strengthens its partner network in Malaysia Universal Robots is strengthening its partner network in Malaysia with four...
Metawave opens development centre in California Wireless technology company Metawave announces the opening of its new development...
Norbit establishes ‘Oceans’ business unit The Norwegian company is targeting the global offshore, maritime and aquaculture...
Honda partners on GM's next gen battery development General Motors and Honda has entered into an agreement for new advanced chemistry...
Faraday Future can finally start building its California factory Electric carmaker, Faraday Future (FF), announces that the company has received the...
Röchling acquires American medical technology specialist Röchling Advent Tool & Mold, Inc., is acquiring the American medical technology...
Green light for Northvolt’s battery factory Northvolt says it has secured the environmental permit for what will become Europe’s...
Mercedes-Benz invests €1 billion in new car plant in Hungary The German automotive giant is starting construction of its first “Full-Flex Plant”...
Zestron Japan increases global footprint with new HQ The provider of high precision cleaning products for the electronics industry, has...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments