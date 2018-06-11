© batman2000 dreamstime.com

Global semiconductor sales up 20% YoY in April

Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 37.6 billion for the month of April 2018, an increase of 20.2% from the April 2017 total of USD 31.3 billion and 1.4% more than last month's total of USD 37.1 billion, says SIA.

Monthly sales numbers are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organisation and represent a three-month moving average. Additionally, a newly released WSTS industry forecast projects annual global market growth of 12.4% in 2018 and 4.4% in 2019.



"The global semiconductor industry has posted consistently strong sales so far in 2018, and the global market has now experienced year-to-year growth of greater than 20 percent for 13 consecutive months," said John Neuffer, president and CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association, in a press release.



"Although boosted in part by impressive growth in the memory market, sales of non-memory products also grew by double digits in April on a year-to-year basis, and all major regional markets posted double-digit year-to-year gains. The global market is projected to experience significant annual growth this year, with more modest growth expected next year," Neuffer continued.



Regionally, year-to-year sales increased in the Americas (34.1%), China (22.1%), Europe (21.4%), Japan (14.6%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (10.2%). Compared with last month, sales were up in China (3.2%), Japan (2.7%), Europe (1.4%), and the Americas (0.8%), but down slightly in Asia Pacific/All Other (-0.8%).



Additionally, SIA has endorsed the WSTS Spring 2018 global semiconductor sales forecast, which projects the industry's worldwide sales will be USD 463.4 billion in 2018. This would mark the industry's highest-ever annual sales, a 12.4% increase from the 2017 sales total.