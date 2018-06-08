© Roechling

Röchling acquires American medical technology specialist

Röchling Advent Tool & Mold, Inc., is acquiring the American medical technology specialist Precision Medical Products, Inc., (PMP) based in Denver, Pennsylvania (USA).

“This acquisition will allow us to significantly strengthen the position of Röchling as a provider of sophisticated medical technology products and implement our growth strategy in the USA. Furthermore, we expect the acquisition to provide synergies with our other locations that are dealing with the issue of medical technology,” explained Professor Hanns-Peter Knaebel, CEO of the Röchling Group and responsible for the Medical division, giving the background to the acquisition.



“The company fits perfectly with our strategy of strengthening our medical technology business in the USA. It is a medium-sized, owner-managed company that will integrate well into the Röchling Group and be an excellent addition to the Group’s business. That was an extremely important factor in our decision,” explained Knaebel. PMP is managed by an experienced management team that will oversee the integration of the company into the Röchling Group during a transition phase, he confirmed. Douglas N. Yocom, President & CEO of PMP, is convinced that absorption into the Röchling Group has opened up future prospects for his company and its employees. He is confident that it will allow strong growth and secure jobs. The company has 120 employees.



“PMP employees have extensive experience in the design, development, manufacture and sale of plastic and metal precision components and assemblies for medical technology worldwide. We were very impressed by this expertise,” said Lewis H. Carter, President of Röchling Advent Tool & Mold and head of the Medical Plastics business unit. Röchling Advent Tool & Mold has been part of the Röchling Group since 2012. The company based in Rochester, New York State, formerly the only Röchling Medical location in North America, is a full-service specialist in the manufacture of injection-molded plastic precision components for medical technology.



According to Carter, the two companies will complement each other perfectly. “The combination of our injection molding expertise with PMP’s expertise in metal and fine precision technology will enable us to offer medical technology manufacturers in North America a broader range of services than before."