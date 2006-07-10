Flextronics to rehire fired staff

Flextronics Kft, a subcidiary of Flextronics International plans to hire more than 1,000 workers at its plant in Nyíregyháza, Hungary starting in September.

Among those hired could be many of the plant's former workers. In February 2006, the Flextronics planned to lay off 950 workers, but let go of just 300 in the end. The Nyíregyháza plant currently employes 1,100 employees. The earlier layoffs citing the seasonal nature of the products it makes, as well as differences in the size and number of orders.