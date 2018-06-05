© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com Analysis | June 05, 2018
Worldwide semi equipment billings in 1Q18 reach record levels
SEMI says that worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment billings reached a historic quarterly high of USD 17.0 billion for the first quarter of 2018, surging 59% in March to end the quarter with an all-time monthly high of D 7.8 billion.
The USD 17.0 billion in quarterly billings shatters the previous record set in the fourth quarter of 2017. First quarter 2018 billings are 12% higher than the previous quarter and 30% higher than the same quarter a year ago. The data are gathered jointly with the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ) from over 95 global equipment companies that provide data on a monthly basis.
The quarterly billings data by region in billions of US dollars, quarter-over-quarter growth and year-over-year rates by region are as follows:
|1Q2018
|4Q2017
|1Q2017
|QoQ
|YoY
|Korea
|6.26
|4.64
|3.53
|35%
|78%
|China
|2.64
|1.77
|2.01
|49%
|31%
|Taiwan
|2.27
|2.89
|3.48
|-22%
|-35%
|Japan
|2.13
|1.96
|1.25
|9%
|70%
|Europe
|1.28
|1.04
|0.92
|23%
|39%
|Rest of World
|2.27
|1.22
|0.63
|4%
|103%
|North America
|1.14
|1.58
|1.27
|-28%
|-10%
|Total
|16.99
|15.10
|13.08
|12%
|30%
