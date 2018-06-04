© thales

Thales acquires Cubris - paving the way for autonomous trains

Thales has just closed the acquisition of Danish company Cubris, a supplier of Driver Advisory Systems (DAS) for Main Line Rail customers.

DAS allows real-time and fully secured exchange of information between the railway system and the train driver in order to optimise the driving of the train and reduce CO2 emissions. On this basis, Cubris also offers a key technology for the future autonomous trains.



According to Thales, Cubris is perfectly suited to support railways operators’ big ambitions to address the growing needs of an increasingly train centric and automation oriented demand in railway signalling. The company has developed and delivered a Driver Advisory System, called GreenSpeed, already in service in Denmark (DSB and Lokaltog), in the UK (South West Trains) and in Sweden (Transdev) and being implemented by Transdev in Germany and by Finnish Railway (VR).



Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, the company employs 15 people.



“With the acquisition of Cubris we are paving the way for improved rail efficiency and autonomous train. Combined with our established expertise in other key digital assets, Cubris’ talents and technologies represent a tremendous accelerator of our digital strategy for the benefit of our rail customers,” says Millar Crawford, Executive Vice-President for Ground Transportation Systems at Thales, in a press release.



“We are proud to be now part of the powerful group of Thales and convinced we can bring our solution and the value we can propose to our customers to a next level, profiting from the strong engineering capabilities and cross functional synergies from e.g. the digital aviation cockpit,” says Sune Edinger Gram, CEO of Cubris.