Hexagon acquires supplier of autonomous vehicle solutions
Hexagon AB is acquiring AutonomouStuff, a US-based supplier of integrated autonomous vehicle solutions.
Founded in 2010, the US company is supplying turn-key platforms for autonomous vehicle development, robotics and data intelligence innovation. Its platforms are deployed in pilot programs worldwide – representing more than 2’500 customers in the automotive and technology sectors across Silicon Valley, America, Europe, and Asia, a press release reads.
“The acquisition of AutonomouStuff accelerates Hexagon’s ability to move our customers beyond the data impasse of IoT,” said Ola Rollén, Hexagon President and CEO. “We’re particularly interested in technologies that are the most disruptive – those capable of leveraging the vast potential of data being generated by connected things, integrating AI, Edge-Cloud Orchestration, Mobility, and Data Visualisation into autonomous connected ecosystems.”
“When combined with our positioning intelligence, mapping and sensing technology leadership, this acquisition creates a nexus of domain expertise that will lead the autonomous mobility industry for years to come.”
2017 sales amounted to USD 45 million. The companies have chosen not to disclose the transaction purchase price.
