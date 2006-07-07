Sing a song if you are late

If you are late for a meeting you will have to stand up and sing a song. At least if you work for Danfoss that is.

Danish automation and industrial equipment firm Danfoss has the praxis that if you are late for a meeting you will have to stand up and sing a song in front of your meeting participants.



This is according to realtid.se a way to lightening up things at work for the employees and to add a proper penalty for those who are late for the meetings.