Ather Energy inks agreement with Sanmina

Ather Energy, a smart electric two-wheeler start-up, has signed an agreement with EMS provider Sanmina, to develop and manufacture key components designed by Ather for its maiden scooter – the Ather S340.

As part of the agreement, Sanmina will exclusively manufacture Ather’s charging system, battery management systems and dashboard at its manufacturing facility in Chennai, India, a press release reads.



Speaking on the agreement, Tarun Mehta, CEO and co-founder of Ather Energy said, “We value a manufacturing partner like Sanmina, with expertise in battery management systems and electric vehicles, who is as excited as we are about this market. In a smart scooter like the S340, integrating the power circuits with each other, the onboard charger and the charging stations is of paramount importance. Sanmina and Ather have designed a system that offers the utmost efficiency with the highest levels of safety. ”