GomSpace is looking to add people for series production
Satellite manufacture, GomSpace A/S, is looking to add about 50 new employees at its operations in Danish Aalborg. The need for new blood follows a new order with a value of DKK 350 million (EUR 47 million).
The new employees will be working in a classical industrial production setting, are well needed to increase the company’s production capacity, reports Danish TV2 Nord, citing GomSpace CEO Niels Buus.
The aforementioned order – valued at DKK 350 million – extends over the next four years, and GomSpace needs to go from developing the technology behind the products to serial production.
For the next two to three months, GomSpace will work with the recruitment, and most new employees will end up in GomSpace Manufacturing, the report continues.
