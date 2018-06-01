© Mycronic Electronics Production | June 01, 2018
Mycronic acquires US-based MRSI Systems
Mycronic says that it is acquiring 100% of MRSI Systems, LLC (MRSI), headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, USA, for USD 40.7 million.
The agreement also includes certain performance parameters, an earn-out of a maximum amount of USD 20.2 million will be paid in 2020. Net sales in 2017 reached USD 31 million, a press release reads.
“MRSI is a perfect strategic match with Mycronic’s goal of adding leading businesses in the area of high precision and high flexibility equipment manufacturers for electronics assembly. This acquisition is a further step in executing our strategy of growing with profitability in adjacent market segments”, says Lena Olving, CEO and President of Mycronic.
MRSI develops, manufactures and sells ultra-high precision die bonding systems for assembly of optoelectronics and microelectronics. The largest customer segment is the optical communication industry, which exhibits strong growth and is driven by increasing speeds in telecommunications and data communications.
MRSI will be a part of the Assembly Automation division within the Assembly Solutions business area. The Assembly Automation division also comprises AEi, which is one of Mycronics recent acquisitions. MRSI will together with AEi broaden Mycronic’s product offering further, targeting additional electronics industry segments and strengthening the company’s product offering to the automotive industry, for example in LiDaR sensor growth, driven by ADAS and Autonomous Driving.
“We are delighted to be joining Mycronic at a time of significant increased demand across our markets, driven by the growth in data center applications, telecommunications upgrades to 5G wireless and advanced optical sensors”, says Michael Chalsen, President of MRSI, in the press release.
The acquisition is effective 1 June 2018.
“MRSI is a perfect strategic match with Mycronic’s goal of adding leading businesses in the area of high precision and high flexibility equipment manufacturers for electronics assembly. This acquisition is a further step in executing our strategy of growing with profitability in adjacent market segments”, says Lena Olving, CEO and President of Mycronic.
MRSI develops, manufactures and sells ultra-high precision die bonding systems for assembly of optoelectronics and microelectronics. The largest customer segment is the optical communication industry, which exhibits strong growth and is driven by increasing speeds in telecommunications and data communications.
MRSI will be a part of the Assembly Automation division within the Assembly Solutions business area. The Assembly Automation division also comprises AEi, which is one of Mycronics recent acquisitions. MRSI will together with AEi broaden Mycronic’s product offering further, targeting additional electronics industry segments and strengthening the company’s product offering to the automotive industry, for example in LiDaR sensor growth, driven by ADAS and Autonomous Driving.
“We are delighted to be joining Mycronic at a time of significant increased demand across our markets, driven by the growth in data center applications, telecommunications upgrades to 5G wireless and advanced optical sensors”, says Michael Chalsen, President of MRSI, in the press release.
The acquisition is effective 1 June 2018.
Mycronic acquires US-based MRSI Systems Mycronic says that it is acquiring 100% of MRSI Systems, LLC (MRSI), headquartered in North...
Hanwha Q CELLS Korea to build PV manufacturing facility in the US Hanwha Q CELLS Korea says that it will build a solar module manufacturing facility in Georgia...
RUAG Aviation to shut down Bern-Belp location Owing to insufficient capacity utilisation and expiring maintenance contracts, RUAG...
AMG temporarily shuts down tantalum operations in Brazil AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V., says that it has temporarily shut down certain...
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeHow Do we Increase Efficiency Across Power Electronics? There are many applications requiring a critical level of energy efficiency such as the automotive electric vehicle and LED industries. This article examines the need for increasing efficiency across power electronics.
Rosenbauer opens new firefighting helmet assembly Firefighting equipment manufacturer Rosenbauer has recently opened a brand new...
FLIR receives order for Black Hornet from US Army FLIR Systems has been awarded a USD 2.6 million order from the United States Army to deliver...
Comtech awarded contract from space and communications customer Comtech Telecommunications’ Command & Control Technologies group, which is...
Cavotec inaugurates manufacturing facility in Italy Global engineering group Cavotec has officially opened its new production facility in Milan...
Sivantos and Widex to merge – creating a hearing aid powerhouse EQT funds, the owners of Sivantos, and the Tøpholm and Westermann families, which are...
Airbus Helicopters threatens to close down in Romania Airbus Helicopters threatens to close down its Ghimbav-based manufacturing base in Romania and transfer production elsewhere.
Scanfil opens the doors to a new – expanded – Scanfil Sieradz On May 29, the Finnish EMS provider inaugurated the expansion of its Polish...
UK manufacturer moves – triples in size Berkshire based Electronic Manufacturing Solutions Ltd (EMS), has recently – just over...
North American PCB industry growth continues - but slower Industry shipments and orders in April continued to grow but at a slowing pace. The book-to-bill...
Dana inaugurates new facility in Yancheng, China Dana Incorporated has officially opened the doors to its facility in Yancheng, China, that will manufacture thermal-management products for conventional and new-energy vehicles.
TE Wire & Cable partners with Plataine TE Wire & Cable, a manufacturer of thermocouple wire, and Plataine, a provider of...
Research alliance develops new method to secure the connected car The more electronics steer, accelerate and brake cars, the more important it is to protect...
Veoneer selected partner to develop mono vision camera systems Autoliv’s electronics business, Veoneer, as been selected by an unnamed automaker as a...
Global NAND Flash revenue dropped by 3% QoQ in 1Q18 The latest analysis by DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, finds that the...
Printed Circuits upgrades photo department Flex and rigid flex circuit board manufacturer, Printed Circuits has added two new pieces of...
Saft plans to invest €200 million in next-gen batteries The French battery manufacturer is reportedly planning a EUR 200 million...
Orbital ATK to build two additional US weather satellites for NOAA NASA has exercised options for two additional Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS)...
Kamic acquires equipment supplier for cable harness production Swedish Kamic Group has signed an agreement to acquire all the shares in STAC AB. The...
Hyundai Heavy Industries sign MoU with KUKA The MOU aims towards a strategic partnership between the two companies including...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments