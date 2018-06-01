© Mycronic

Mycronic acquires US-based MRSI Systems

Mycronic says that it is acquiring 100% of MRSI Systems, LLC (MRSI), headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, USA, for USD 40.7 million.

The agreement also includes certain performance parameters, an earn-out of a maximum amount of USD 20.2 million will be paid in 2020. Net sales in 2017 reached USD 31 million, a press release reads.



“MRSI is a perfect strategic match with Mycronic’s goal of adding leading businesses in the area of high precision and high flexibility equipment manufacturers for electronics assembly. This acquisition is a further step in executing our strategy of growing with profitability in adjacent market segments”, says Lena Olving, CEO and President of Mycronic.



MRSI develops, manufactures and sells ultra-high precision die bonding systems for assembly of optoelectronics and microelectronics. The largest customer segment is the optical communication industry, which exhibits strong growth and is driven by increasing speeds in telecommunications and data communications.



MRSI will be a part of the Assembly Automation division within the Assembly Solutions business area. The Assembly Automation division also comprises AEi, which is one of Mycronics recent acquisitions. MRSI will together with AEi broaden Mycronic’s product offering further, targeting additional electronics industry segments and strengthening the company’s product offering to the automotive industry, for example in LiDaR sensor growth, driven by ADAS and Autonomous Driving.



“We are delighted to be joining Mycronic at a time of significant increased demand across our markets, driven by the growth in data center applications, telecommunications upgrades to 5G wireless and advanced optical sensors”, says Michael Chalsen, President of MRSI, in the press release.



The acquisition is effective 1 June 2018.