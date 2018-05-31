© Flir Electronics Production | May 31, 2018
FLIR receives order for Black Hornet from US Army
FLIR Systems has been awarded a USD 2.6 million order from the United States Army to deliver FLIR Black Hornet Personal Reconnaissance Systems (PRS).
The units delivered under this contract will support squad-level surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities in the Army’s first batch order for the Soldier Borne Sensor (SBS) program, a press release from the company reads.
The United States Army purchased the Black Hornet PRS from FLIR for test and evaluation purposes in both 2016 and 2017. The Army will continue its evaluation and consider broader scale roll out of the Black Hornet for full operational deployment within all infantry units.
“The United States Army’s selection of FLIR to provide the Black Hornet PRS in this initial delivery of the Soldier Borne Sensor program represents a key opportunity to provide soldiers in every U.S. Army squad a critical advantage on the modern battlefield,” said James Cannon, President and CEO of FLIR Systems. “This contract demonstrates the strong demand for nano-drone technology offered by FLIR and opens the way for broad deployment across all branches of the military. We’re proud to provide the highly-differentiated Black Hornet PRS to help support the U.S. Government to achieve the objective of protecting its warfighters.”
Deliveries of these systems will take place in 2018.
The United States Army purchased the Black Hornet PRS from FLIR for test and evaluation purposes in both 2016 and 2017. The Army will continue its evaluation and consider broader scale roll out of the Black Hornet for full operational deployment within all infantry units.
“The United States Army’s selection of FLIR to provide the Black Hornet PRS in this initial delivery of the Soldier Borne Sensor program represents a key opportunity to provide soldiers in every U.S. Army squad a critical advantage on the modern battlefield,” said James Cannon, President and CEO of FLIR Systems. “This contract demonstrates the strong demand for nano-drone technology offered by FLIR and opens the way for broad deployment across all branches of the military. We’re proud to provide the highly-differentiated Black Hornet PRS to help support the U.S. Government to achieve the objective of protecting its warfighters.”
Deliveries of these systems will take place in 2018.
Hanwha Q CELLS Korea to build PV manufacturing facility in the US Hanwha Q CELLS Korea says that it will build a solar module manufacturing facility in Georgia...
RUAG Aviation to shut down Bern-Belp location Owing to insufficient capacity utilisation and expiring maintenance contracts, RUAG...
AMG temporarily shuts down tantalum operations in Brazil AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V., says that it has temporarily shut down certain...
Rosenbauer opens new firefighting helmet assembly Firefighting equipment manufacturer Rosenbauer has recently opened a brand new...
FLIR receives order for Black Hornet from US Army FLIR Systems has been awarded a USD 2.6 million order from the United States Army to deliver...
Comtech awarded contract from space and communications customer Comtech Telecommunications’ Command & Control Technologies group, which is...
Cavotec inaugurates manufacturing facility in Italy Global engineering group Cavotec has officially opened its new production facility in Milan...
Sivantos and Widex to merge – creating a hearing aid powerhouse EQT funds, the owners of Sivantos, and the Tøpholm and Westermann families, which are...
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeHow Do we Increase Efficiency Across Power Electronics? There are many applications requiring a critical level of energy efficiency such as the automotive electric vehicle and LED industries. This article examines the need for increasing efficiency across power electronics.
Airbus Helicopters threatens to close down in Romania Airbus Helicopters threatens to close down its Ghimbav-based manufacturing base in Romania and transfer production elsewhere.
Scanfil opens the doors to a new – expanded – Scanfil Sieradz On May 29, the Finnish EMS provider inaugurated the expansion of its Polish...
UK manufacturer moves – triples in size Berkshire based Electronic Manufacturing Solutions Ltd (EMS), has recently – just over...
North American PCB industry growth continues - but slower Industry shipments and orders in April continued to grow but at a slowing pace. The book-to-bill...
Dana inaugurates new facility in Yancheng, China Dana Incorporated has officially opened the doors to its facility in Yancheng, China, that will manufacture thermal-management products for conventional and new-energy vehicles.
TE Wire & Cable partners with Plataine TE Wire & Cable, a manufacturer of thermocouple wire, and Plataine, a provider of...
Research alliance develops new method to secure the connected car The more electronics steer, accelerate and brake cars, the more important it is to protect...
Veoneer selected partner to develop mono vision camera systems Autoliv’s electronics business, Veoneer, as been selected by an unnamed automaker as a...
Global NAND Flash revenue dropped by 3% QoQ in 1Q18 The latest analysis by DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, finds that the...
Printed Circuits upgrades photo department Flex and rigid flex circuit board manufacturer, Printed Circuits has added two new pieces of...
Saft plans to invest €200 million in next-gen batteries The French battery manufacturer is reportedly planning a EUR 200 million...
Orbital ATK to build two additional US weather satellites for NOAA NASA has exercised options for two additional Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS)...
Kamic acquires equipment supplier for cable harness production Swedish Kamic Group has signed an agreement to acquire all the shares in STAC AB. The...
Hyundai Heavy Industries sign MoU with KUKA The MOU aims towards a strategic partnership between the two companies including...
GKN considers new wiring manufacturing facility in india GKN Fokker Elmo has been discussing plans for a second manufacturing facility for wiring...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments