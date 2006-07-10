Polar Graphics to distribute Aspex

Aspex Semiconductor has signed Polar Graphics to distribute their Accelera HD MPEG-2 Encoder for real-time MPEG-2 encoding, as well as their forthcoming H.264 and WM9/VC-1 encoders.



"I am very excited by this agreement as I have been very impressed with Aspex's ability to scale processing power, and the flexibility of their software programmable processors to ensure that with future software updates the same board will support MPEG-2, H.264 and WM9/VC-1 encoding," said Garry Davis, technical director, Polar Graphics.