Aegis appoints VAR for Northern & Central Europe

Aegis Industrial Software Limited, has announced the appointment of Herbert Schmidt GmbH as its principal reseller for Central Europe including Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Also appoints Eltraco AB as its reseller in Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

The companies will now represent two significant software products, C-Link from Digitaltest, an Electrical Test program generation suite, and Aegis CircuitCAM and CheckPoint which form part of Aegis New Product Introduction suite for SMT program generation and document creation and delivery. The companies will also market Aegis Manufacturing Execution suite covering product and materials tracking, quality with statistical process controls, electronic sign-off and full level-four traceability.



Eltraco was founded in 1994 in Sweden with the mission to provide all electronic manufacturing companies with an alternative to the high prices of new capital equipment. In 2000 company started to provide the market with new equipment as well.