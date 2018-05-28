© KUKA

Hyundai Heavy Industries sign MoU with KUKA

The MOU aims towards a strategic partnership between the two companies including joint efforts on marketing and related comprehensive support.

In line with the partnership, a Strategic Sales Framework Agreement between Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings’ robotics business division (Hyundai Robotics) and KUKA Robotics Korea Co. Ltd., KUKA’s local subsidiary, will be established, signed by Mr. Joong-geun Youn, CEO of Hyundai Robotics and Mr. KD Chang, CEO of KUKA Robotics Korea Co. Ltd.



Throughout such partnership, Hyundai Robotics intends to broaden its product portfolio, especially regarding new technologies and products, small robotics, human-robotic collaboration and mobility – as well as to expand its business with existing and newly acquired Korean customers.