May 28, 2018
Technic enters US distributor partnership with OrigaLys
Technic has announced an agreement with OrigaLys ElectroChem of Lyon France for distribution of their product line to the US market.
OrigaLys manufactures a line of electrochemistry instruments, including Potentiostats (mono and multi-channel), Galvanostats, Impedance Meter or Rotating Disc Electrodes. The company also distributes software and accessories including a variety of electrodes, tips and ancillary equipment and tools.
"We are excited to be offering the OrigaLys line of electrochemical and analytical instruments to the US market. Since its inception, the engineering team at OrigaLys has devoted itself to designing and manufacturing products in collaboration with its customers, offering affordable technologies that are well designed, highly accurate and reliable," says Kaz Wikiel, Ph.D., Vice President, Analytical Controls, Technic, in a press release.
OrigaLys instruments are designed to perform in a variety of applications including battery, biofilm monitoring, coatings, corrosion, quality control, research, and water monitoring.
