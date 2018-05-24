© baloncici dreamstime.com

Jabil expands in Israel – opens innovation centre

Green Point, a division of Jabil, has opened its new 2'000 square meter Optics Technology Innovation Centre in Haifa, Israel. This development and manufacturing centre will provide the Israel tech community with additional opportunities in computational cameras, projection systems and combined solutions.

“Our Optics Innovation Center is fundamental to Jabil’s mission of becoming the most technologically advanced manufacturing services provider in the world,” said Irv Stein, vice president of Jabil Optics, in a press release. “We recognized the growing demand for premium optoelectronic solutions more than a decade ago, and proactively sought to address it with the acquisition of the Carl Zeiss projections systems group. Our support for optoelectronics customers has been on a steady, upward trajectory since. Today, our unique services help to drive the market for mobile devices, AR/VR, automotive solutions and medical devices to name a few, and we’re well-positioned as a manufacturing services leader in this fast-growing market.”



The new facility – located in the Matam Park in Haifa – is set to meet the growing demands of Jabil customers looking for specialised expertise and resources for complex assembly and integration of optoelectronic systems. This includes optical design; development and manufacturing capabilities for camera modules; and projection systems being produced in this facility.



These solutions are important assets for smartphones, tablets, e-readers and laptops as they prepare to serve mobile, virtual, augmented and extended reality products seeing rapid growth and adoption. The centre will also create automotive products and solutions including advanced driver-assistance components, DMS systems, head-up display units and LiDAR systems.



Today, Jabil employs more than 600 people in Israel and expects that number to continue to grow in the future.