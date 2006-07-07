Schmoll selected by Prototron

US based Prototron Circuits Inc. has ordered 2 systems from Schmoll Maschinen for their Washington plant.

Both machines will take advantage of the capacity tool chain that holdes up to 3,300 tools.

Schmoll Maschinen, located in Rodermark, Germany, is part of Bürkle's FabFour Machinery Alliance consisting of Bürkle Lamination and Coating Systems, Bacher Imaging Systems and Posalux.

