Obducat receives order from customer in Germany

Swedish Obducat's subsidiary, Obducat Europe GmbH, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has received an order from an existing customer in Germany, for the supply of a QS W 775 Developer System

The QS W 775 Developer System, to be used for resist development and stripping, will be installed in the cleanroom facilities in customers’ manufacturing department. The customer already has several lithography processing systems from Obducat Europe GmbH.



Delivery of the QS W 775 Developer System is planned for in the fourth quarter 2018, the order value amounts to EUR 475'000.