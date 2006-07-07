PCB | July 07, 2006
Rohm & Haas aligns new PCB strategy
Rohm and Haas Electronic Materials, Circuit Board Technologies (CBT), has announced several changes to its European and North American business to further strengthen focus on its technology portfolio and service capability.
“Following the integration of our North American and European regions and divestiture of 'non-core' products, we have vastly improved the efficiency of our business model, allowing us to focus key resources on the development of leading-edge products,” said Tom Wilson, general manager for Rohm and Haas Electronic Materials' CBT business in North America and Europe. “In an industry driven by innovation, performance and cost of ownership, it's crucial that we focus on things that matter most to customers—a pipeline of new products, a world class technical service organization and a strong global presence,” Wilson said.
Rohm and Haas completed the sale of its liquid soldermask, legend ink and “screen printable” etch resist business to Electra Polymers Ltd in June 2006. “These product lines are no longer a strategic fit with Rohm and Haas Electronic Materials, and customers will be best served by a specialty supplier such as Electra Polymers,” Wilson said. “However, Rohm and Haas will retain the dry film soldermask (DFSM) product lines.” Financial terms of the agreement with Electra Polymers Ltd. were not disclosed.
The sale of Rohm and Haas's liquid soldermask, legend ink, and etch resist product lines is an important step in the business's portfolio realignment. It frees up resources that are being deployed to core metallization and imaging platforms. It also helps strengthen R&D focus on new, leading-edge products and leverages the strengths of Rohm and Haas's European and North American technical service capability.
The PCB landscape has changed dramatically in the last several years, with much of the industry migrating to China and the surrounding region. The challenge for many PCB material suppliers is supporting a growing list of Asian-based customers as well as the crucial and innovative customer base in North America and Europe. Rohm and Haas Electronic Materials is addressing this challenge by finding the right balance.
“We view this as a time of exceptional opportunity for our global business,” said Sam Shoemaker, president of Circuit Board Technologies and director of Rohm and Haas Asia Pacific Region. “Each region is a vital part of our overall strategy, and each brings unique strengths to our business. The steps we have taken will bring tighter focus on our power platforms of metallization and imaging, technology areas where we have historically been leading innovators. PCB fabricators look to us to lead the way in electroless and electrolytic copper, final finishes and innerlayer bonding new product development,” Shoemaker said. “Our business's legacy of innovation and strong global footprint gives us a strong edge to meet that demand.”
Rohm and Haas completed the sale of its liquid soldermask, legend ink and “screen printable” etch resist business to Electra Polymers Ltd in June 2006. “These product lines are no longer a strategic fit with Rohm and Haas Electronic Materials, and customers will be best served by a specialty supplier such as Electra Polymers,” Wilson said. “However, Rohm and Haas will retain the dry film soldermask (DFSM) product lines.” Financial terms of the agreement with Electra Polymers Ltd. were not disclosed.
The sale of Rohm and Haas's liquid soldermask, legend ink, and etch resist product lines is an important step in the business's portfolio realignment. It frees up resources that are being deployed to core metallization and imaging platforms. It also helps strengthen R&D focus on new, leading-edge products and leverages the strengths of Rohm and Haas's European and North American technical service capability.
The PCB landscape has changed dramatically in the last several years, with much of the industry migrating to China and the surrounding region. The challenge for many PCB material suppliers is supporting a growing list of Asian-based customers as well as the crucial and innovative customer base in North America and Europe. Rohm and Haas Electronic Materials is addressing this challenge by finding the right balance.
“We view this as a time of exceptional opportunity for our global business,” said Sam Shoemaker, president of Circuit Board Technologies and director of Rohm and Haas Asia Pacific Region. “Each region is a vital part of our overall strategy, and each brings unique strengths to our business. The steps we have taken will bring tighter focus on our power platforms of metallization and imaging, technology areas where we have historically been leading innovators. PCB fabricators look to us to lead the way in electroless and electrolytic copper, final finishes and innerlayer bonding new product development,” Shoemaker said. “Our business's legacy of innovation and strong global footprint gives us a strong edge to meet that demand.”
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments