© vinnstock dreamstime.com Analysis | May 16, 2018
Samsung; SK Hynix, Micron: revenue up thanks to tight supplies
Despite the recent adjustments of product mix by suppliers, the supply of server DRAM remained tight in 1Q18, thus resulting in high average selling prices.
Consequently, the total revenue of the three major server DRAM suppliers rose by 10.3% sequentially in 1Q18 to US$6.975 billion, according to DRAMeXchange, a research division of TrendForce.
According to Mark Liu, senior analyst at DRAMeXchange, it is noteworthy that even with the influx of orders from data centers, the average share of advanced processes of server DRAM has remained low, as Samsung is the only supplier in the industry to have successfully expanded the share of its 18 nm technology in 2018. The migration of SK Hynix and Micron to the 18 nm and 17 nm manufacturing processes, respectively, have been constrained by their limited yield rates in Q1. Overall speaking, server DRAM supply is likely to witness an improvement in 2H18, following the inauguration of some new capacities and adjustments in product mix which will lead to higher product penetration rates.
With the average content per box of server DRAM increasing along with the higher penetration rates of Intel’s Purley platform, the utilization rates of high-density and high-transmission server modules, such as DDR4 32 GB RDIMM 2666 MHz, picked up significantly in Q1 this year. The average margins of the three major DRAM suppliers for server DRAM also rose further.
Samsung
Samsung racked up 44.6% share on the server DRAM market in Q1, with revenues rising by 6.5% sequentially to US$3.108 billion. In terms of product development, the company has been focused on the market penetration rates of products featuring the 18 nm process, which will account for around 70% of its output by the end of this year, up from 50% now. Its focus on the advanced 18nm process has allowed it to maintain a massive lead over rivals in the cost structure and margin of server DRAM, as products based on 18 nm technologies enjoy a 20% improvement in cost over 20 nm products.
In the second half, Samsung’s overall margins will also benefit from the successive launch of new DRAM capacity and continuing strong demand for contract production from data centers.
SK Hynix
SK Hynix staged a brilliant performance in Q1, when the company's overall server DRAM revenues advanced by 13.2% QoQ to US$2.251 billion, due to the large-scale shift of its capacity to server products at the end of last year, and the continuous rise of Server DRAM ASP in Q1.
With regard to the company’s capacity planning, the share of SK Hynix’s cutting-edge process is still relatively low despite facing a continuous influx of server orders. Its products based on the 18 nm process accounting for a minor share in output, and the 21 nm process is expected to remain the mainstream technology for SK Hynix in the second half of this year.
Micron
With strained supply boosting the sequential growth of server DRAM bit shipments, and larger-scale increases in quotes than Samsung and SK Hynix, Micron racked up US$1.616 billion in revenues for server DRAM products in Q1, a growth of 14.3% QoQ.
Benefiting from the partial penetration of its 17 nm process and increased output of high-density modules, the overall sales of Micron scored significant improvements, with much of the growth coming from US data centers. Products with the 17 nm process is currently unlikely to be mass production until the first half of this year, as some problems remain unsolved.
More information can be found at Trendforce.
According to Mark Liu, senior analyst at DRAMeXchange, it is noteworthy that even with the influx of orders from data centers, the average share of advanced processes of server DRAM has remained low, as Samsung is the only supplier in the industry to have successfully expanded the share of its 18 nm technology in 2018. The migration of SK Hynix and Micron to the 18 nm and 17 nm manufacturing processes, respectively, have been constrained by their limited yield rates in Q1. Overall speaking, server DRAM supply is likely to witness an improvement in 2H18, following the inauguration of some new capacities and adjustments in product mix which will lead to higher product penetration rates.
With the average content per box of server DRAM increasing along with the higher penetration rates of Intel’s Purley platform, the utilization rates of high-density and high-transmission server modules, such as DDR4 32 GB RDIMM 2666 MHz, picked up significantly in Q1 this year. The average margins of the three major DRAM suppliers for server DRAM also rose further.
Samsung
Samsung racked up 44.6% share on the server DRAM market in Q1, with revenues rising by 6.5% sequentially to US$3.108 billion. In terms of product development, the company has been focused on the market penetration rates of products featuring the 18 nm process, which will account for around 70% of its output by the end of this year, up from 50% now. Its focus on the advanced 18nm process has allowed it to maintain a massive lead over rivals in the cost structure and margin of server DRAM, as products based on 18 nm technologies enjoy a 20% improvement in cost over 20 nm products.
In the second half, Samsung’s overall margins will also benefit from the successive launch of new DRAM capacity and continuing strong demand for contract production from data centers.
SK Hynix
SK Hynix staged a brilliant performance in Q1, when the company's overall server DRAM revenues advanced by 13.2% QoQ to US$2.251 billion, due to the large-scale shift of its capacity to server products at the end of last year, and the continuous rise of Server DRAM ASP in Q1.
With regard to the company’s capacity planning, the share of SK Hynix’s cutting-edge process is still relatively low despite facing a continuous influx of server orders. Its products based on the 18 nm process accounting for a minor share in output, and the 21 nm process is expected to remain the mainstream technology for SK Hynix in the second half of this year.
Micron
With strained supply boosting the sequential growth of server DRAM bit shipments, and larger-scale increases in quotes than Samsung and SK Hynix, Micron racked up US$1.616 billion in revenues for server DRAM products in Q1, a growth of 14.3% QoQ.
Benefiting from the partial penetration of its 17 nm process and increased output of high-density modules, the overall sales of Micron scored significant improvements, with much of the growth coming from US data centers. Products with the 17 nm process is currently unlikely to be mass production until the first half of this year, as some problems remain unsolved.
More information can be found at Trendforce.
Samsung; SK Hynix, Micron: revenue up thanks to tight supplies Despite the recent adjustments of product mix by suppliers, the supply of server DRAM remained...
R&M acquires Czech fiber optic cable specialist Swiss cabling specialist, R&M, announces that the company has acquired the...
IAI opens new office in Germany Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has opened a new office in Germany to support its growing...
Logic PD acquired by private equity firm Minnesota based EMS provider, Logic PD, announces that the company has recently been...
1Q18 silicon wafer shipments increase QoQ to record levels Reaching their highest recorded quarterly level ever, worldwide silicon wafer area shipments...
Yaskawa with further investments in Slovenia Following the construction of its first European robot factory in Kočevje, Slovenia, Yaskawa is...
Norautron extends partnership with EIDEL Norautron and Eidsvoll Electronics AS (EIDEL) have decided to extend their...
Nypro expands manufacturing facility in Hungary EMS provider Jabil has officially opened its newly expanded Nypro healthcare manufacturing...
Omron and Techman Robot for alliance on collaborative robots Kyoto-based Omron Corp., and Taiwanese Techman Robot Inc. have signed an agreement to...
Note secures order from Saab Dynamics Swedish EMS provider Note has secured an order for a range of products from Saab Dynamics...
Kingfield Electronics installs cleanroom Following a number of enquiries for cleanroom assembly services, the company's...
NASA is sending a helicopter to Mars There is actually more information, but who needs that? Really! The Mars...
Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar Raytheon and the Ontario International Airport Authority has broken ground on a hangar...
NCAB is moving to the stock market The PCB supplier announces that it intends to launch an initial public offering of its shares and...
Mini LED may have a chance to compete with OLED in several markets According to TrendForce (WitsView)’s latest report New Display Technology Cost...
Raytheon dedicates new facilities to Missile Systems business This is part of a large-scale expansion and modernisation project to increase capacity and...
Lead times of 50 weeks or more; EMS-provider takes steps to mitigate market... Lead times for MLCC SMD Capacitors and SMD Resistors have been experiencing...
TT Electronics to create a centre of excellence in Bedlington UK-based electronics manufacturer, intends to create a centre of excellence at its Bedlington facility in the North East of England.
Gorenje chooses Hisense as the best bidder On 8 May 2018, household appliance manufacturer Gorenje, received three binding offers...
eMMC/UFS Market to See Steeper Price Decline in 2Q18 The more working days in 2Q18 have brought higher demand for smartphones and notebooks...
Christian Enzmann changes name to KCE Printed Circuit Boards For more than 50 years Christian Enzmann GmbH, located in Geretsried, Germany...
Meyer Burger secures repeat order from Asian customer Meyer Burger Technology successfully concluded a repeat order for its high...
CGS to build new industrial group with InnoLas Solutions InnoLas Solutions will be at the heart of a new industrial group for laser technology. A consistent Buy & Build strategy shall transform the company into a global manufacturer of laser machines for micro-material...
Most ReadLoad more news
- Lead times of 50 weeks or more; EMS-provider takes steps to mitigate market slowdown
- Fresenius Medical Care and a new technology development center in Germany
- STMicro adds new high-accuracy MEMS sensors for advanced industrial sensing
- Mini LED may have a chance to compete with OLED in several markets
- Raytheon dedicates new facilities to Missile Systems business
Comments