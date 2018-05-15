© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Note secures order from Saab Dynamics

Swedish EMS provider Note has secured an order for a range of products from Saab Dynamics, for a total value of over SEK 20 million (EUR 1.94 million).

Shipments are scheduled to start in late-2018, and continue for about one year.



“It’s an honour for us to win this deal, which is the result of us collaborating closely with the customer on a project for several years. Note’s focus on defence electronics remains successful, and we’re looking forward to partnering for many years,” says Per Ovrén, Note's CEO and President, in a press release.



“In tendering for this deal, Note proved itself to be the most competitive partner, so it was natural for us to work with them,” responded Suzanne Palm, Procurement Manager of Saab Dynamics.