© NCAB PCB | May 14, 2018
NCAB is moving to the stock market
The PCB supplier announces that it intends to launch an initial public offering of its shares and to list its share on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Nasdaq Stockholm has approved the company’s application for listing. The share offering will include a sale of existing shares offered by the selling shareholders as well as a new issue of shares in the company in an amount of approximately SEK 100 million (EUR 9.74 million), a press release reads.
The move to list the company is expected to support NCAB’s future growth and operational strategy – among other things – through improved access to capital markets as well as a diversified owner base of new Swedish and international shareholders.
“Being listed is a logical step for us now that we have reached sufficient size, profitability and maturity. I am proud of the team at NCAB who has developed the company to a leading business with global reach. The listing is a quality mark which will enable us to attract more larger customers and make additional acquisitions,” Hans Ståhl, CEO of NCAB, comments in the release.
