© gorenje

Gorenje chooses Hisense as the best bidder

On 8 May 2018, household appliance manufacturer Gorenje, received three binding offers from interested strategic partners from Asia and on 9 May 2018, the two best bidders requested to improve their offers.

Gorenje's management board has assessed the received offers as well as the improved offers together with its financial and legal advisor and with the key shareholders who have been active in the process.



Following the assessment of the management board, Chinese group Hisense was selected as the best bidder. Hisense has offered price 12 EUR per share subject to its acquisition of 50% + 1 share of Gorenje shares in the takeover procedure.



The selected bidder has committed to launch a takeover intent within 15 days and to a takeover offer in accordance with the statutory deadlines.