Contract prices of mobile DRAM to stay on the same path in 2Q - 3Q

The latest analysis by DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, finds that the interference in pricing by the China’s National Development and Reform Commission in 1Q18 is still having an effect on the mobile DRAM market in 2Q18, causing the quoting to be more conservative.