Nano Dimension appoints CTO

The Israeli additive electronics provider has named high tech veteran Dr. Jaim Nulman as its Chief Technology Officer.

As CTO, Dr. Nulman will be responsible for executing the company’s growth and delivering on the company’s value promise to its customers. He will also head Nano Dimension’s technology strategy and product roadmap, the company states in a press release.



Dr. Nulman brings with him more than 30 years of expertise in working with companies from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises. He served as Vice President of Applied Materials, where he spent 15 years in several product division and corporate positions.



"Dr. Nulman is a seasoned technology professional with proven leadership credentials. His experience fits perfectly into our strategy to scale our operations,” said Amit Dror, CEO of Nano Dimension. "With a strong track record helping organizations expedite the transition from technology to product commercialization, he will play a major role as we accelerate Nano Dimension’s growth.”